Arsenal Provide Main Competition To Napoli For Nicolas Pepe, Gunners Please Winger’s Agents

Arsenal are providing the main competition to Napoli for the signture of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.



Lille have accepted multiple offers for Pepe and have put the ball in the player's court over where he wants to go this summer.













It was thought that Napoli were in pole position to sign the Lille star and his agents have been holding talks with the Serie A club in recent days.



However, there is no agreement over wages or agent commissions between the two parties.



According to Sky Italia, Napoli's main competition for Pepe's signature is coming from the Premier League in the shape of Arsenal.







It is claimed that the Gunners have given guarantees over the level of wages, and agent commissions, which are more to the liking of the player's agents, meaning that they are more open to giving Unai Emery's men priority.



Arsenal were claimed to have put in an €80m offer to sign Pepe earlier this summer, however those reports were then denied.



Landing the winger would be a big coup for Arsenal, but it would also raise doubts about whether they would still try to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace.

