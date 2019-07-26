Aston Villa and Newcastle United In Early Stage Talks To Land Liverpool Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Aston Villa are continuing their interest in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, with talks at an early stage, according to a Sky Sports 15:04 report.



Wilson spent the 2018/19 season with Championship side Derby County on loan and rattled the net on 15 occasions, helping the club reach the playoffs.













The 22-year-old returned to Liverpool earlier this summer and is now due to head back from the United States with the club's pre-season tour party.



The Champions League winners consider him a potential first-team player after he impressed during pre-season.





However, it is claimed Liverpool could let Wilson leave if he feels the opportunity on offer is too good to turn down.







It is suggested that Newcastle and Aston Villa are willing to sign the Welshman either on a permanent basis or loan but talks are at an early stage. However, the player's employers do intend to loan him out again.



If Wilson's suitors decide to make a move to sign him permanently, they will have to meet Liverpool's valuation of the player, which is said to be above the £20m mark or convince them to lower the price.





It is claimed £15m plus add-ons up to £20m might do the trick.



Wilson has been with Liverpool since the start of his career, but has played only 25 minutes of senior-team football for the Reds.

