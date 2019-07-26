Bristol City Will See Us As Big Scalp, Former Leeds United Star Warns Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton has issued a warning to the Whites by stressing that a win against them would be a huge scalp for Bristol City.



The Whites mark the beginning of their Championship campaign with a trip to Bristol City during the opening weekend of the upcoming season.













And ahead of their return to competitive football, Prutton has warned Leeds, stressing that Bristol City will be eyeing securing a big scalp by winning the opening game at Ashton Gate.



The former Whites star admitted all eyes will be on Leeds and insisted the most important thing for them is to hit the ground running, while also reiterating that it will be a tough game.





“The most important thing will be if Leeds hit the ground running in that first game on the Sunday because all eyes will be on it”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.







“Bristol City will be tough plus Leeds will be a big scalp.”



Prutton also feels the trip to Cagliari for their final pre-season game will not have any detrimental impact on the side, but admits they should focus on avoiding any hangover from their Australia tour that could result in strain or injury.





“It won’t be a rest for a week after Sardinia but I think it’s right that there will be minimal travelling after that because it’s only a three-hour flight back from Italy”, he continued.



“The major one is getting over the Australian flight, making sure there are no strains or anything like that and no hangover effects from what they have been put through there.”



Leeds, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season, will be eyeing securing nothing short of automatic promotion this term, as they seek to avoid the playoff lottery.

