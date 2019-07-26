Bundesliga Coach Backs Watford Star’s Potential Move To Hertha Berlin

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel believes it would be a good move for Watford forward Dodi Lukebakio if he joins Hertha Berlin, where he would get a chance to play regular football.



Funkel coached the forward at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season where he scored 14 goals in all competitions during his loan stint from Watford.













The Hertfordshire-club are prepared to cash in on the Belgian this summer and are believed to be in talks to sell him to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin in the ongoing transfer window.



Funkel admits that he would be happy to see his former player join Hertha Berlin as it would mean that he would get regular opportunities to play football next season.





The German coach feels more than the Champions League, the 21-year-old striker needs to play regularly in order to further develop and feels Hertha Berlin are the perfect club for him at this stage of his career.







Funkel told German daily Bild: “Hertha are a well-established club who are in a position to make that transfer.



“It would be good if he doesn’t go to a top club directly as he won’t get match practice.





“He wanted to play in the Champions League but at Hertha, he would play at the top level regularly.



“That is more important.”



Lille are also believed to be in the fray to sign Lukebakio from Watford this summer.

