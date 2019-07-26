XRegister
06 October 2018

26/07/2019 - 12:48 BST

Eight Clubs – Lille Supremo Lifts Lid On Intense Chase For Everton and Wolves Target

 




Lille president Gerard Lopez has claimed that as many as eight clubs have made an approach for Everton and Wolves target Rafael Leao.

The 20-year-old Portuguese has spent just one season at Lille and could be on his way out of the club during the ongoing summer transfer window.  


 



Everton have reportedly tabled the highest bid for the forward thus far and even Premier League outfit Wolves are interested in taking Leao to the Midlands this summer.

Inter have also been linked with an interest in the forward and their local rivals AC Milan are also mulling signing the young  attacker in the coming weeks.
 


Lopez indicated that Lille could be forced to sell the player this summer due to the number of clubs who are keen on signing him.



And he revealed that the French club have entertained approaches from as many as eight clubs for Leao in the ongoing window.

“We wanted to keep him for another season”, the Lille president told Italian daily Tuttosport.
 


“But even more requests have arrived for him.

“For Leao, we have requests from eight teams, including four Italian clubs.”

Lille are aware that they could struggle to keep Leao as they cannot match the salaries on offer from his suitors.   
 