Eintracht Frankfurt Could Hijack Hertha Berlin’s Move For Watford Talent

Eintracht Frankfurt have made a late entry to try and snap up Watford talent Dodi Lukebakio in the summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old, who joined Watford from Charleroi in Belgium last year, impressed during his loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf during the 2018/19 season in Germany.













Lukebakio notched up 34 appearances in all competitions for the club and chipped in with 14 goals and five assists for his team-mates.



Despite his productive season away from England, Lukebakio has failed to muscle his way into the first team squad at Vicarage Road, with Watford considering cashing in on him this summer.





Hertha Berlin have been leading the race to snare him away from Hertfordshire, but according to German daily the Berliner Kurier, the Bundesliga club are set to face late competition.







It is claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt have made a late entry to try and secure a deal for Lukebakio.



However, it remains to be seen whether they can jump the queue and steal a march on Hertha Berlin in the chase to sign the winger.





Watford are expected to demand at least €20m in exchange for the services of Lukebakio.



The Hornets have locked him down to a contract that expires only in 2022.

