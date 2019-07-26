Everton Consider Chelsea Star To Replace Idrissa Gueye

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is on Everton’s shortlist of targets as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



The long-drawn-out saga around Gueye’s future is set to close after Everton and PSG agreed a fee to let the midfielder join the French champions.













The agreement is in place and the Senegal international is expected to complete his move to PSG next week.



Everton have moved on to securing a replacement for the PSG-bound 29-year-old and have already compiled a shortlist of players they want to target in the next two weeks.





And according to French radio station RMC, Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko is one of the players the Merseyside club are closely tracking at the moment.







The Frenchman spent last season on loan at AC Milan but the Rossoneri did not take up the option to sign him on a permanent contract following the end of his loan spell.



Bakayoko is back at Chelsea but it is unclear whether the club are planning to let him go amidst interest from Everton.





Lyon’s Lucas Tousart, Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze and Mainz’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin are the other names on Everton’s shortlist.

