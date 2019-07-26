Everton Open Talks To Land Arsenal Target Wilfried Zaha, Player Prepared To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are set to table a bid for Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha after opening talks to sign the Crystal Palace winger, according to Sky Sports.



The transfer saga surrounding Zaha’s future took a sharp turn recently after it emerged Everton are set to table a substantial offer to try and snare him away from Crystal Palace.













Arsenal were the only serious suitors for Zaha before Everton jumped into the pursuit and now they are pushing to take the Ivory Coast winger to Merseyside.



It has been claimed negotiations are under way between the two clubs and Everton are ready to slap in a bid worth £60m, which will include a player going to Crystal Palace from the Toffees.





The financial bid is still short of Crystal Palace’s £80m asking price, but it remains to be seen whether the offer tempts the Eagles into considering doing a deal.







Zaha’s preference has been to join Arsenal but he would consider a move to Everton as he believes that they are a step-up from Crystal Palace.



Arsenal have failed with an opening £40m for Zaha and are reportedly preparing another offer.





But with Everton also in the race, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to push their financial limits to land the winger.

