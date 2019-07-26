XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 16:37 BST

Fenerbahce Star Confirms Turning Down Liverpool

 




Fenerbahce forward Max Kruse has confirmed that he rejected offers from multiple clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool, in favour of a move to Istanbul.

The centre-forward's contract with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen came to an end earlier this summer and the prospect of signing the 31-year-old on a free transfer attracted a lot of interest from clubs.  


 



A number of clubs were linked with a free transfer move for the German, including Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly phoned Kruse to sell a move to Anfield.
 


However, a move to Fenerbahce has handed the forward a central role and Kruse admits that despite Liverpool's interest he could not turn down the chance to join the Yellow Canaries.



"I got offers from many clubs", Kruse told beIN Sports Turkey, when asked about Liverpool wanting him.

"Liverpool was one of them."
 


Kruse scored 11 goals from 32 Bundesliga appearances for Werder Bremen last season along with assisting 10.

The German side were keen to keep hold of him, but Fenerbahce will now enjoy his services next term.   
 