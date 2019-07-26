Four Clubs – Lille Supremo Lifts Lid On Accepted Proposals For Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Nicolas Pepe

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed that the club have an agreement in place with four clubs to sell Nicolas Pepe and the now it is up to the Arsenal, Manchester United and Napoli target to make the final decision.



Pepe is likely to take a decision on his next club soon and bring down the curtains on a transfer saga that has rumbled on since the winter transfer window.













Napoli have been in talks with his representatives and Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United are believed to be keen on taking him to the Premier League this summer.



Lille have been demanding a fee of €80m from his departure and Lopez has claimed that four clubs have agreed to meet their asking price for Pepe.





With a fee agreed with four clubs, the Lille president admits that the decision is now down to Pepe, who will return from his holiday early next week.







Lopez told Italian daily Tuttosport: “We promised Pepe that we would sell him in the ongoing window.



“Many offers have arrived. Four big clubs have satisfied us financially, including Napoli – our request was €80m.





“Now, the player will decide where to go.



“On Monday, he will come back from vacation and decision will be taken.”



Pepe had a stellar last season, where he scored 22 league goals and helped Lille finish runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

