06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 00:17 BST

I’m Getting Closer – Unlikely Liverpool Goal Source Wants To Start Scoring

 




Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has admitted that he wants to be able to chip in with goals for the Reds when chances come his way.

The European champions have played three friendlies in the United States, but failed to win any, with their most recent match against Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon ending in a frustrating 2-2 draw.  


 



Goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum saw the Merseyside-based club overturn Sporting Lisbon's early lead. However, Brazilian midfielder Wendel made it 2-2 in the 53rd minute.

However, Liverpool came close to scoring on several occasions, with Matip and Virgil van Dijk posing a huge threat during corners.
 


The Reds had 10 corners in the game and came as close as hitting the woodwork. Matip, who stands at 6'5", is keen to make sure when he gets chances he can take them.



"Hopefully", Matip told LFC TV when asked if he is positive about adding goals to his game.

"It's getting closer.
 


"When I'm in the front and when I have the chances I want to use it.

The defender also admitted that the Reds have room to improve after their winless pre-season tour in the United States.

"We still have a lot of work to do and we are working hard.

"I'm looking forward and we are confident."

Liverpool will now head to France to take on Napoli and Lyon over the course of four days, as they aim to enjoy a winning feeling.   
 