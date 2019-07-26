I’m Waiting To Prove I Deserve To Be At Celtic – Bhoys Star Wants To Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Hatem Abd Elhamed cannot wait to kick-off his spell at Celtic Park after penning a four-year contract on Wednesday.



The Scottish Premiership side confirmed the signing of the Israeli defender from Hapoel Beer Sheva for a fee in the region of £1.6m on Wednesday, with the player signing a four-year deal.













Abd Elhamed was in attendance at Celtic Park when the Hoops claimed a 5-0 victory over Estonian side Nomme Kalju in the first leg of their second round Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.



With the 28-year-old set to begin training with the team, he will be hoping to make his debut in the second leg of the tie that is set to take place in Estonia next Tuesday.





Abd Elhamed is confident that he deserves to play for Celtic and is eagerly waiting for the opportunity to prove it to the fans.







“I’m waiting for my first game to prove that I deserve to be part of such a big club like Celtic", Abd Elhamed told Celtic TV.



“It was about a month-and-a-half ago that my agent spoke with me and told me Celtic were interested, and I did everything I could to come here.





“I spoke with Nir Bitton. He is my friend and he said very good words about people here, which was great for me.



"Nir and I were together for a few years at Ashdod, but we also played together in the youth national team and the senior national team so we are good friends."



Abd Elhamed played 27 games for the Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva last season, helping them finish third in the league.

