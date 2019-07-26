Inter’s Romelu Lukaku Chase Enters Decisive Phase

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are set to abandon their pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku if a breakthrough is not reached before the start of next week.



Lukaku’s future has been a source of much speculation over the summer as the striker wants to leave Manchester United and Inter are keen to take him to the San Siro.













But negotiations between the two clubs have been protracted as Manchester United have so far refused to lower their initial demand of €83m for the striker.



The Premier League giants rejected a €60m all-cash offer from Inter last week and the Serie A giants are struggling to cobble together the funds required to sign the Belgian.





However, the transfer saga is set to enter a decisive phase, as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are close to abandoning their pursuit of the Belgium international.







They do not want to drag the negotiations out for too much longer and want an agreement in place to sign Lukaku early next week.



If a breakthrough in negotiations is not reached in the next few days, Inter are likely to end their interest in the striker, who has been their top target this summer.





Manchester United have also been pushing for a quick resolution as they want time to land a replacement if Lukaku is sold.

