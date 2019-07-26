XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 23:04 BST

It’s Close – West Brom Boss Slaven Bilic On Swoop For Celtic Target

 




Slaven Bilic has insisted that West Brom are close to signing Celtic target Romaine Sawyers from Brentford and is keen to welcome the player back to the Hawthorns. 

Celtic had a bid of £2m for the 27-year-old rejected by Brentford earlier this summer, while West Brom then failed with a proposal of £2.2m.


 



Neil Lennon's Bhoys have maintained their interest, but it is West Brom who are set to sign Sawyers after agreeing a fee of around £3m with Brentford.

Bilic insists the deal is close, though he is not counting his chickens yet until the paperwork for the midfielder is done and dusted.

 


"It’s close. It’s the paperwork, and until that’s done you never know", the West Brom boss was quoted as saying by Express & Star.


 


"He brings everybody into the game.

"I’m really happy the way our midfield played tonight [against Bournemouth in a friendly], but he’s just going to add to the quality."

 


Sawyers started his career at West Brom, before then moving on to kick on in the senior game, and Bilic admits that the midfielder's past association with the Baggies was an extra motivation to get the deal done.

He added: "I wanted him, he is our boy. He’s coming back home and there’s nothing that can beat that."

Bilic will be hoping Sawyers can play a key role in a promotion winning campaign for West Brom in the upcoming Championship season.
 