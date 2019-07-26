I’ve Been Watching – Chelsea Star Lifts Lid On Learning Key Quality From World’s Best

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that changing his reaction towards missed chances is helping him stay more focused on the pitch, as he tries to emulate the world's top strikers.



The Premier League side claimed a 2-1 victory over Spanish giants Barcelona in a friendly in Japan earlier this week and it was Abraham who opened the scoring for the Blues.













The 21-year-old received the ball just outside the penalty box and only had Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to beat, which he did with much composure.



Abraham had missed a chance earlier in the game, but stayed persistent until he got his goal in the 34th minute.





Upon being asked about it, the London-born striker revealed that he used to be disappointed when he missed a chance, but now he focuses on taking the next opportunity that comes his way, something he has learned from watching the best.







"When I was younger, if I missed a chance then my head would be down for a while, whereas now I’m just looking for the next opportunity and making sure I take it", Abraham told Chelsea's official website.



"I’ve been watching the top strikers in the world and how they react when they miss a chance, and they just always stay focused and take the next one that comes along.





"Thankfully I did that against Barcelona and hopefully that can be the first of many.



"I’ve got a manager here who believes in the young lads and will give you your chance if you work hard in training.



"That’s all I needed to hear and I’ll be giving my all for Chelsea this season and hopefully giving the manager something to think about."



Chelsea are set to take on Championship club Reading this weekend and Abraham will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet once again.

