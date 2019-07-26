Juventus Want Auction For Everton And Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are hopeful of sparking off an auction for the services of teenage striker Moise Kean, who is wanted at Arsenal, Everton and Wolves this summer.



The Italian champions are getting close to deciding to let the striker go as he has entered the final of his contract with the club.













Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, has been canvassing Europe to gather interest in his client and several clubs are considering snaring him away from Juventus this summer.



Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing Kean and even Wolves have joined the pursuit of the Juventus striker.





And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are looking to secure top money from Kean’s departure and are keen to spark off an auction for his services.







With Premier League clubs involved, the Italian champions believe that they can secure a fee in excess of €35m from Kean’s departure.



Juventus also do not want to lose control of the talented striker and are expected to insist on including a buy-back clause in an agreement to sell the Italian.





Kean is keen to play regular football next season and a move to the Premier League appeals to him.

