Key Factor Slowing Sheffield Wednesday’s Manager Hunt

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling in the hunt to appoint a new manager after setting their budget at significantly less than they were paying Steve Bruce, according to the Sun.



The Owls did not anticipate losing Bruce this summer after just appointing him as their new manager in February earlier this year.













But with the former defender opting to walk out and become the Newcastle United boss, the Championship club have been plunged into the mix for a new manager.



They have been through several names and have already held talks with a few interested candidates who could become the next manager at Hillsborough.





Sheffield Wednesday started their hunt wanting someone experienced in English football, but are now looking abroad for options.







The Owls are struggling in part due to the amount of money they are prepared to pay the new manager.



The Championship club do not want to invest big in the new manager and the next man will take home lower wages than Bruce earned at Hillsborough.





The low wages on offer have made it hard for the club to identify a suitable candidate as Bruce’s successor at Sheffield Wednesday.



And with only a little more than a week to go before the Championship season starts, fans will want progress made.

