Leaving Best For My Career – Talent Explains Middlesbrough Exit

Middlesbrough youngster Billah Brahimi has joined French Ligue 1 club Reims and revealed that a desire to be with his family led him to make the decision.



The Championship club confirmed on Thursday that the winger, who signed from Leixoes SC in 2017, has departed despite being offered a contract.













Brahimi made his senior team debut for the Boro in an EFL Cup tie against League One outfit Rochdale in August last season, coming on as a 46th-minute substitute for former Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic.



The 19-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Reims, who will pay Middlebrough a compensation fee, and will ply his trade in the first tier of the French league system next season.





Brahimi expressed his gratitude towards Middlesbrough following his exit and also revealed the reason behind it.







“I want to thank Middlesbrough", Brahimi told the Boro website.



"I’ve enjoyed my time here and I leave because it’s the best choice for my future.





“Middlesbrough made me an offer but there is a club in France which is near my home and family, and it’s easier for me to play there.”



Brahimi made 19 Premier League 2 appearances last season, from which he was involved in two goals.

