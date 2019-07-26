Leeds United Confirm Ankle Surgery For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed that Luke Ayling is set to miss the opening fixtures of the Championship season, after undergoing surgery on his ankle.



The 27-year-old was an integral member of the first team squad at Elland Road last season, as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion.













Ayling notched up 42 appearances in all competitions for the club and emerged as one of Marcelo Bielsa’s trusted options in defence during the season.



However, the defender is expected to miss out on the first few games of the new season, due to injury.





Leeds have confirmed that Ayling will not travel with the squad for their final pre-season game against Cagliari, after undergoing surgery on his ankle.







And although they have yet to reveal the finer details on the injury and recovery time, Ayling looks set to spend a period on the sidelines.



In addition to Ayling, Kemar Roofe has also been left out of the squad travelling to Italy, as he continues to work on rehabilitation from an injury picked up during pre-season in Australia.





Leeds begin their Championship campaign away from home against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.



The Whites emerged victorious during both their meetings with Bristol City last season.

