Look To Chris Wood, Former Leeds United Star Advises Patrick Bamford

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has set Chris Wood as an example for Whites striker Patrick Bamford to follow.



Bamford arrived at Elland Road from Middlesbrough last season and racked up nine goals from 22 Championship appearances for the club.













However, a good deal of the Leeds faithful are yet to be convinced that Bamford has what it takes to fire the goals needed to push the Whites to the Premier League.



Prutton, who played 72 matches for Leeds between 2007 and 2010, believes Wood faced a similiar situation to Bamford, but proved his doubters wrong by bagging 27 league goals in the 2016/17 campaign.





The 37-year-old is hopeful that Bamford will want to tread the same path as Wood, who earned a move to the Premier League with his performances for Leeds.







"He doesn’t want to be a striker that is getting into those positions but not scoring the chances that are made", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"He will want to be the person that is converting them and becomes a hero and Chris Wood is a great example.





"The most prolific season of his career led to him finding himself back in the Premier League, though unfortunately not with Leeds."



With Kemar Roofe out of action, Bamford will be hoping to fire on all cylinders when the new campaign begins next week.

