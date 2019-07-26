XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 11:52 BST

Man Utd and Tottenham Still Keen On 24-Year-Old, Player's Agent Currently In England

 




Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both remain interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo

It has been claimed that Fernandes is not a transfer priority for Manchester United, as they look at bringing in a centre-back and addressing the situation of Paul Pogba.  


 



The Portugal midfielder has been extensively linked with a move to Manchester United, along with Tottenham.

While little has happened in the transfer saga, it is claimed that the two Premier League clubs do continue to hold an interest in the Sporting Lisbon star. 
 


Manchester United are also working on a deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the move for the Lazio midfielder depends on whether Paul Pogba leaves the club.



Tottenham remain a potential destination too and Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho is currently in England.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation around Fernandes, but whether the French champions are prepared to make a move this summer remains to be seen.
 


They have until 2nd September to do their transfer business, unlike Premier League clubs, due to their decision to close their window early.   
 