Most Talented I’ve Seen – Pep Guardiola Lauds Phil Foden

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named Citizens midfielder Phil Foden as the most talented player he has ever seen.



Foden, a product of Manchester City's academy, made his senior team debut for the club under Guardiola, coming on as a substitute against Feyenoord in a Champions League match in 2017.













The 19-year-old followed it up with two more appearances in the European competition and also played five Premier League matches in the campaign that saw Guardiola win his first English league title.



The Stockport-born player stepped up his growth last term by making 13 league appearances, with his first goal in the top tier coming against Tottenham Hotspur.





Guardiola, who managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving at the Etihad, termed Foden the most talented player he has ever witnessed but believes that competition in the squad is restricting the youngster's game time.







"He is the most talented player I have ever seen", Guardiola told a press conference ahead of his team's match against Yokohama Marinos.



"His problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in the starting eleven.





"He deserves all the minutes but with his competitors it isn't easy.



"He works incredibly.



"He knows I’m here to help him."



The Premier League champions are set to take on Japanese side Yokohama Marinos in their final pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday.

