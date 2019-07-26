Napoli’s Wage Offer Short of Demands of Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Nicolas Pepe

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli’s wage offer for Arsenal and Manchester United linked Nicolas Pepe has fallen short of the player’s demands, but talks between the club and the player's representatives are expected to continue in the coming days.



The transfer saga surrounding Pepe took a turn on Thursday when his agents landed in Italy to hold talks with Napoli, who are pushing to land the Lille attacker this summer.













The two sides discussed the details of a proposed deal and what Napoli are prepared to offer at the moment to take the Ivorian to the San Paolo ahead of the new season.



According to Sky Italia, the Serie A giants have offered a wage package of €3.5m to the player and another €500,000 in bonus payments.





But their offer falls short of what the player’s representative have demanded – a salary of €5m per season and another €5m to his agents as commission for the deal.







The negotiations are expected to be tricky but the two sides will remain in touch over the next few days to try and reach a compromise over the figures.



Napoli are prepared to table a €60m bid and offer a player to Lille as part of the deal to take Pepe to Italy.





Manchester United have also identified the attacker as a potential replacement for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku.



Arsenal have also been linked, but Premier League clubs only have until 8th August to complete the deal while Napoli have a longer window.

