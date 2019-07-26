Newcastle and West Ham Ready To Trigger Striker’s Buy-out Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham and Newcastle United are set to go head-to-head for the signature of FC Porto striker Moussa Marega this summer.



Marega scored 21 goals in all competitions at Porto last season and his six strikes in the Champions League only had him behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero for the 2018/19 campaign.













Several clubs have been sounding out the player during the ongoing summer transfer window with Marseille getting in touch with his entourage.



But Marega could be on his way to England as two clubs Premier League clubs have shown concrete interest in snaring him away from Porto.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham and Newcastle are the ones who are pushing to land the striker ahead of the start of the new season.







Both clubs have already invested large sums to sign strikers this summer, but are prepared to do more to add more attacking strength to their squad.



The Premier League duo are prepared to trigger the €30m release clause in his contract to take him from Porto.





The next few days are expected to be decisive as Newcastle and West Ham have only until 8th August to complete all incoming deals.

