06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 23:58 BST

Newcastle United Preference For 22-Goal Man Despite Arsenal Enquiry

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Jarrod Bowen is keen on a move to Newcastle United, with the Magpies mulling a potental swoop for the Hull City man, according to the Chronicle.

New Newcastle boss Steve Bruce rates Bowen and paid close attention as the attacker hit the back of the net 22 times last season for the Tigers.  


 



Tottenham have been regularly linked with Bowen after scouting him last term, while Arsenal put in an enquiry about the attacker earlier this summer.

Arsenal have yet to officially put in a bid for Bowen's services and it remains to be seen if they will do so as the transfer window clock ticks down.
 


However, Newcastle appear to hold an advantage over Bowen's other suitors as it is claimed the player wants to move to St James' Park.



Newcastle have been running the rule over a swoop for Bowen and could choose to pull the trigger on a bid soon.

He did not miss a Championship game for Hull last term, proving his stamina and fitness.
 


Bowen is in the last year of his contract at Hull, but the club have the option of extending the deal by one more year.   
 