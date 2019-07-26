XRegister
06 October 2018

26/07/2019 - 13:21 BST

Nice Give No Indication Move For Newcastle Target Allan Saint-Maximin Close

 




Nice have included winger Allan Saint-Maximin in their squad for a friendly against Cardiff City on Saturday despite claims he is close to joining Newcastle United. 

The wide-man has been tipped to leave Nice this summer and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs.


 



Newcastle are keen on Saint-Maximin and it has been suggested they are close to landing a player who did not feature for Nice in a recent friendly against Boavista.

However, far from pulling the winger out due to an impending transfer, Nice have named in him the squad to take on Cardiff.

 


Nice are travelling to the UK today and will go up against Cardiff in a 3pm friendly clash on Saturday.


 


All eyes will be on whether the Ligue 1 side opt to field the winger in the match as an injury could derail a move elsewhere.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been clear that the Magpies have zeroed in on the 22-year-old as an option to reinforce the squad at St James' Park this summer.

 


Nice are looking for a fee in the region of £20m before they agree to allow the highly rated winger to move on.
 