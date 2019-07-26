No Tottenham Return As Gareth Bale Closes In On Jiangsu Suning Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Gareth Bale looks unlikely to return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he is closing in on a big money move to China, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been clear Bale has no future at the Bernabeu and is keen for the 30-year-old to move on.













A return to former club Tottenham has been mooted in some quarters, but Bale's £600,000 a week salary is an issue for many suitors.



The Wales international though appears to be heading to China as it has been claimed he is close to agreeing a switch to Jiangu Suning.



Bale would take home an astonishing £1m per week with the Chinese Super League club.







The move would still raise eyebrows, with the attacker walking away from European football while still around his peak years.



He would become the biggest star in the Chinese Super League and almost double his Real Madrid wages by making the switch.



Jiangsu Suning finished in fifth place in last year's Chinese Super League and are currently coached by Romanian tactician Cosmin Olaroiu.



Bale would join a side with overseas players Gabriel Paletta, Alex Teixeira and Eder on the books.

