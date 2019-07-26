XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2019 - 22:05 BST

No Tottenham Return As Gareth Bale Closes In On Jiangsu Suning Move

 




Gareth Bale looks unlikely to return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he is closing in on a big money move to China, according to the Daily Telegraph

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been clear Bale has no future at the Bernabeu and is keen for the 30-year-old to move on.


 



A return to former club Tottenham has been mooted in some quarters, but Bale's £600,000 a week salary is an issue for many suitors.

The Wales international though appears to be heading to China as it has been claimed he is close to agreeing a switch to Jiangu Suning.

 


Bale would take home an astonishing £1m per week with the Chinese Super League club.


 


The move would still raise eyebrows, with the attacker walking away from European football while still around his peak years.

He would become the biggest star in the Chinese Super League and almost double his Real Madrid wages by making the switch.

 


Jiangsu Suning finished in fifth place in last year's Chinese Super League and are currently coached by Romanian tactician Cosmin Olaroiu.

Bale would join a side with overseas players Gabriel Paletta, Alex Teixeira and Eder on the books.
 