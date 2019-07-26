Panathinaikos Deal-maker Keen On Celtic Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Panathinaikos sporting director Nikos Dabizas is pushing to snap up Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi.



Celtic signed the Ivory Coast midfielder from Krasnodar in January 2017 but he has made just 22 appearances for the Scottish champions over the last two-and-a-half years.













He missed most of last season due to a serious knee injury and there are suggestions Celtic are willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old this summer.



Greek giants Panathinaikos are interested in taking Kouassi out of Celtic and are putting in the groundwork to probe the possibility of signing the midfielder in the coming weeks.





The club’s sporting director Dabizas has travelled to Britain for transfer business and according to Greek outlet SDNA, wants to sign the midfielder from Celtic.







It is claimed there are obstacles in the way of a deal, but Dabizas wants to take Kouassi to Greece.



The midfielder has recovered from the serious knee injury and wants to play regular football next season.





He has a contract until 2021 with the Scottish champions.

