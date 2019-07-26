Reading Show Interest In Out-of-Favour Wolves Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are considering a loan deal for out-of-favour Wolves striker Leo Bonatini during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Brazilian spent the second half of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and made just five appearances in the Championship without netting a single goal.













The 25-year-old is expected to be on the way out from Molineux this summer and Wolves are ready to offload him.



Bonatini has been attracting interest from the Championship despite his dismal loan spell at the City Ground last season.





And according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Reading are weighing up the option of taking a gamble on the Brazilian forward this summer.







The Royals are in the market for strikers in the ongoing transfer window and want to add more strength and depth to their attacking line in the next two weeks.



Bonatini has emerged as an option and Reading are considering whether to make a move for the Wolves striker, who scored just once last season, in the EFL Cup.





Reading want to snap up the player on loan, but it remains to be seen if Wolves would prefer a permanent solution for a player who still has three years left on his contract.

