06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 00:26 BST

Sebastien Haller Is Like Romelu Lukaku, West Ham Star Feels

 




West Ham centre-back Issa Diop has likened the Hammers' club-record signing Sebastien Haller to Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Premier League side confirmed the signing of Haller from German club Eintracht Frankfurt recently, eclipsing the club-record fee the Irons paid for Felipe Anderson last summer.  


 



The Frenchman has begun training with the rest of the squad and could make his first appearance for the side when they take on Fulham.

One West Ham player who is familiar with Haller is Diop, who arrived at the London-based club last summer. The 22-year-old defender played with West Ham's new recruit three times for France's Under-21s in 2016.
 


Diop believes that Haller is in some ways similar to Manchester United's Lukaku and feels West Ham have landed a complete striker in the shape of the Frenchman.



It’s true that they are similar because Sebastien is a target man who can also score and do everything, and he also has good speed, so I would say he is a complete striker”, Diop told West Ham's website.

As a person, he is also very good.
 


He is humble but also very funny, so he will be good to have in the squad. 

"I think he’s going to bring a lot to this club.”

Haller bagged 15 goals from 29 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, while also finding the back of the net on five occasions in the Europa League.   
 