This Is The Year We Catch Celtic – Former Rangers Star Confident On Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





David Robertson firmly believes the upcoming season will see Rangers catch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.



Steven Gerrard’s men have thoroughly impressed since returning to pre-season and have yet to taste defeat in their six games so far this summer.













The Gers have played three friendlies and also successfully navigated their way through to the second round of the Europa League qualifying stages.



And in the wake of their impressive performances in recent weeks, Robertson believes Rangers can catch up to Celtic at the summit of Scottish football during the upcoming season.





The former Gers defender also admitted the team epitomises everything Gerrard produced on the pitch as the player, by referring to their enthusiasm and energy.







“There is just so much energy from the first minute to the last minute, I think Progres [managed that only] in phases, the closing down and the energy levels”, Robertson, speaking after Rangers beat Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League at Ibrox, told the official Rangers podcast.



“They just played with so much enthusiasm and if you look at the way Steven Gerrard as a player played, the team just epitomises that and I think this season is going to be great.





“I think this is the year we will catch Celtic [at the top].”



Rangers have taken a 2-0 lead after their second round first leg Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn on Thursday.



The Old Firm Giants travel to Luxembourg for the away leg next week.

