Tottenham Ready To Move For Target But Pessimistic On Chances

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make an attempt to land Paulo Dybala from Juventus, but are pessimistic about their chances of doing a deal, according to the Times.



Dybala’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner this summer due to suggestions that the club could consider selling him to raise funds from the market.













Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been repeatedly linked with Dybala, while Tottenham are also in the mix, with Mauricio Pochettino a firm admirer of the forward.



Tottenham’s interest in Dybala is claimed to be serious but they are yet to make formal contact with Juventus over taking the forward to north London this summer.





Chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to splash the cash and the club are preparing a bid for the Juventus attacker in the transfer window.







The north London club rate their chances of signing Dybala as slim, but the club want to table the bid as a statement of intent.



Dybala, despite all the speculation, has indicated that he wants to stay at Juventus next season.





It remains to be seen whether a big money bid from Tottenham in the coming days will change his mind about his future this summer.

