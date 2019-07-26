Tottenham Swoop For Paulo Dybala Set To Be Influenced By Spurs Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur's proposed swoop to sign Argentine forward Paulo Dybala from Italian champions Juventus depends on what happens to Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, according to Sky Sports News.



The 25-year-old's future in Italy remains uncertain as Juventus could choose to cash in on him to raise funds, with how central Dybala may be under Maurizio Sarri unclear.













The Lilywhites are not the only club that are interested, with Premier League rivals Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain also keeping an eye on the situation.



It is claimed that Dybala would cost around £80m for Tottenham to sign.





Any move for Dybala is claimed to be heavily dependent on what happens with Rose and Eriksen.







Eriksen has not yet signed a new contract at Tottenham and could be sold to bring in funds.



Rose has been told he is free to look for a new club and the left-back could also be a potential source of cash for Spurs.





If a deal for Dybala is to go through though then Tottenham will have to act quickly due to Premier League clubs choosing to end their transfer window before the rest of Europe.

