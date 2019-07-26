We Could Have Next Harry Maguire – Former Rangers Star Thrilled With Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender David Robertson has seen enough of Gers new boy George Edmundson to feel he could become the next Harry Maguire, after his performance against Progres Niederkorn.



The 21-year-old, who joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic this summer, was handed a start ahead of Nikola Katic and Filip Helander for the first leg against Progres at Ibrox on Thursday.













Edmundson justified his selection with a strong performance, as he helped the hosts keep a clean sheet during the 2-0 win over their counterparts.



And following his impressive display at the back, Edmundson has come in for encouraging words from Robertson, who feels the youngster did not put a foot wrong during the game.





The former Ger even went on to claim that new boy Edmundson could potentially become the next Maguire and feels Rangers may even bag a big profit on him in the future.







“The young lad at the back coming in, he did not put a foot wrong [against Progres Niederkorn]”, Robertson told the official Rangers podcast.



“[He is] potentially the new Harry Maguire, you never know, maybe Rangers will get a big amount of money for him [in the future].”





Edmundson has linked up with Rangers on a four-year contract, with the Gers beating off competition to land him from Oldham Athletic.



He was named in the team of the season in League Two last season.

