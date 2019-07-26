XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 13:45 BST

We Had To Fight Hard – Chris Wilder Delights At Dean Henderson Return

 




Chris Wilder has admitted that Sheffield United had to put in a lot of hard work to get a deal over the line for the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar season on loan at Bramall Lane last term and was a major reason behind the Blades winning promotion back to the Premier League.  


 



He kept 21 clean sheets in the second tier of English football and earned the Championship Golden Glove award for his exploits with the Yorkshire club last season.

Wilder has always been clear about taking Henderson back for the Blades' campaign in the Premier League and he admits that it took some effort to agree a deal with Manchester United.
 


But he insisted that everyone at the club was clear about having Henderson between the sticks in their first season back in the Premier League.



"Dean was always our number one target”, Wilder told the club’s official website.

"We've had to fight to get a good deal and that's part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market.
 


“All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we've made that happen."

Henderson signed a new three-year contract with Manchester United before joining the Blades on a season-long loan deal.   
 