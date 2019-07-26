XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 21:49 BST

We Know How To – Leeds United Star Wants Ten-Game Unbeaten Start

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted he wants to replicate the start the Whites enjoyed last season and go 10 games unbeaten in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, when they were knocked out by Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.  


 



Despite failing to clinch promotion, Leeds have extended Bielsa’s stay at Elland Road and have strengthened their squad with fresh recruits in the summer transfer window.

And with the new Championship season inching closer, Klich has revealed his objectives for the upcoming season with Leeds.
 


The Whites midfielder admits it felt like failure last season after missing out on promotion and feels everyone is motivated to do things better this term.



“I think everyone is motivated, it feels like failure last season”, Klich told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Even if it was very good for nine months, we completely wasted it during the last month.
 


“So it feels like failure and I hope this season, everyone is more motivated to do it better.”

Klich also admitted he wants to replicate the start conjured by Leeds last season, where they went unbeaten during the first 10 games in the Championship, and insists they know what to do to start well.

“I would like to start the season like we did last year, I think we were unbeaten in the first 10 games, so it looks like we are going to play almost the same time like last season”, he continued.

“So we know what we have to do and we know how to do it.”

Leeds begin their Championship season away from home against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.   
 