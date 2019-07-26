West Ham Facing Frustration In Pursuit of 26-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are keen on signing New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, but are unable to complete the deal because the player is unable to get a work permit, according to Sky Sports News.



The 26-year-old has been with the MLS side since 2016 and has so far managed a total of 105 appearances.













The Hammers have been looking at the United States international as an option at the back before the new season commences.



Manuel Pellegrini is keen to add the 26-year-old to the ranks at the London Stadium and Long has been capped on eleven occasions by the United States.





However, West Ham cannot currently sign Long, who has a £4m release clause, as he is unable to secure a work permit.







Unless the situation changes then the American will be unable to make the move to West Ham.



The Hammers have been active in the transfer market this summer, having spent heavily to bring in two players in the form of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals.





They are still on the lookout to add more firepower to their team before the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August.



