06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 13:00 BST

West Ham Star Having Medical At Championship Club

 




West Ham attacking midfielder Marcus Browne is having a medical at Championship club Middlesbrough ahead of signing a four-year deal with the Yorkshire-based club, according to a Sky Sports 10:48 report.

Browne rose through the ranks of West Ham academy before making his senior team debut for the Irons in 2016, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute against Astra Giurgiu in a Europa League qualifying round tie.  


 



The Englishman joined Wigan on a six-month loan deal in the following winter transfer window, but found just 14 minutes of playing time during his time at the DW.

After spending the 2017/18 season with West Ham Under-23s, the 21-year-old plied his trade for League One side Oxford United on loan last term.
 


Browne is now set to put an end to his spell with the Hammers, with the midfielder having a medical with tier-two club Middlesbrough.



The London-born youngster will pen a four-year contract with the Boro upon completion of the medical procedures.

With the signing of Browne, Middlesbrough will see their total summer signings rise to two, having signed Spanish goalkeeper Tomas Mejias on a free transfer earlier.
 


The youngster made 34 league appearances for Oxford during his loan spell last term, from which he scored on six occasions.   
 