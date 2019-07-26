XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 14:28 BST

Wolves Facing Competition From West Ham For Attacker

 




West Ham United have entered the race to sign Wolves linked Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan ahead of the upcoming season.

The Italian striker has been constantly linked with a move away from San Siro in recent weeks, as the Rossoneri aim to balance the books this summer.  


 



Wolves have been in talks to try and snare him away from Milan, with the Premier League club keen on strengthening their options in attack during the summer transfer window.

AC Milan remain open to the idea of cashing in on the striker, who came up through the ranks at the club, should they receive the right offer.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolves are set to face stern competition from within the Premier League in the chase for Cutrone.



It is claimed West Ham have concrete interest in trying to secure a deal for Cutrone ahead of the upcoming season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Hammers firm up their interest by making a concrete offer in the coming weeks.
 


West Ham have parted ways with Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll, while Javier Hernandez has also been linked with an exit from the London Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini has strengthened his squad with the addition of Sebastien Haller on a club-record deal from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Hammers appear to want further attackers.   
 