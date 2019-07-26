Wolves See Bid For West Ham Linked Striker Deemed Too Low

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have knocked back an offer from Wolves for Patrick Cutrone, who West Ham are now also in the mix for, and want more money before they agree to sell him.



The 21-year-old striker is a potential source of funds for AC Milan and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.













Wolves have been in talks with the Rossoneri over signing the Italian and recently tabled a bid worth €18m plus another €3m in add-ons.



There were suggestions that the two clubs were close to reaching an agreement, but according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, a deal seems far off at the moment.





AC Milan have rejected the bid from Nuno's men and are holding out more money before letting him go.







The Serie A giants want to sell the striker, but are waiting for a better offer amidst interest from other clubs.



Wolves could be forced to offer more money for Cutrone as West Ham are also interested in signing the AC Milan star.





The Serie A giants are believed to be keen on pocketing in excess of €25m from the striker’s departure and it remains to be seen if West Ham will put more money on the table than Wolves.

