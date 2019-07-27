XRegister
06 October 2018

27/07/2019 - 15:59 BST

Arsenal To Pay Nicolas Pepe’s Agents Four Times Commission Offered By Napoli

 




Arsenal have offered Nicolas Pepe's agents four times the amount of commission that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis put on the table, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Pepe's agents were locked in meetings with Napoli in Italy earlier this week after the Serie A club agreed a fee with Lille for the winger.


 



However, Arsenal also agreed a fee with Lille for Pepe and their financial offer in terms of personal terms and wages has blown the Italians out of the water.

Pepe will earn €10m per year at Arsenal, significantly more than the €4m per year he would have earned at Napoli, according to Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24.

 


Pepe's agents will also be rewarded with a big commission payment which is claimed to be €12m.


 


The sum is four times as much as Napoli president De Laurentiis was prepared to pay the winger's agents.

It is claimed that it was simply impossible for Napoli to get anywhere close to Arsenal's proposal, with the Premier League side flexing their financial muscles.

 


Arsenal are now expected to work quickly to push the deal for the winger over the line.
 