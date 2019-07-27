XRegister
27/07/2019 - 14:20 BST

Celtic Target Jose Cifuentes Zeroing In On Business Administration Course

 




Celtic target Jose Cifuentes attended his high school graduation ceremony on Friday and wants to continue with his studies. 

The highly rated Ecuador Under-20 star has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with Celtic mooted to be keen on securing his services.


 



Cifuentes, who turns out for America de Quito in Ecuador's top flight, graduated from high school on Friday with a score of 8.18.

According to Ecuadorian daily El Comercio, Cifuentes is not planning to stop with his studies and wants to go to university to study business administration.

 


It remains to be seen if he might put his study plans on hold if Celtic swoop for him this summer.


 


Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted that the midfielder is on the club's radar as a potential signing, but the Bhoys do not appear to have yet made a move to secure his services.

Cifuentes shone for Ecuador's Under-20s at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland earlier this summer, as his country finished third in the tournament.

 


He has also been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.
 