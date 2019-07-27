XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2019 - 13:58 BST

Championship Make Contact With Liverpool Over 22-Year-Old

 




Derby County have been in touch with Liverpool over Harry Wilson. 

The winger spent last season on loan at Pride Park, working under now Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, and helped the Rams reach the Championship playoff final.


 



Wilson has headed back to Liverpool this summer for pre-season, but a number of clubs are interested in securing his services.

Liverpool are yet to decide what to do with Wilson but Derby would be keen to take him back on loan.

 


The Championship side have been in touch with Liverpool over Wilson, according to the Derby Telegraph, and asked the Reds to keep them in mind if they opt to loan the winger out again.


 


Derby want to be considered as a potential destination for Wilson.

He clocked up a total of 49 appearances for Derby over the course of last term, scoring 18 goals.

 


Liverpool have Wilson under contract until the summer of 2023 and he featured for 30 minutes of the Reds' friendly draw against Sporting Lisbon earlier this week.
 