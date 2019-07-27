Championship Make Contact With Liverpool Over 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County have been in touch with Liverpool over Harry Wilson.



The winger spent last season on loan at Pride Park, working under now Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, and helped the Rams reach the Championship playoff final.













Wilson has headed back to Liverpool this summer for pre-season, but a number of clubs are interested in securing his services.



Liverpool are yet to decide what to do with Wilson but Derby would be keen to take him back on loan.



The Championship side have been in touch with Liverpool over Wilson, according to the Derby Telegraph, and asked the Reds to keep them in mind if they opt to loan the winger out again.







Derby want to be considered as a potential destination for Wilson.



He clocked up a total of 49 appearances for Derby over the course of last term, scoring 18 goals.



Liverpool have Wilson under contract until the summer of 2023 and he featured for 30 minutes of the Reds' friendly draw against Sporting Lisbon earlier this week.

