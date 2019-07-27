XRegister
27/07/2019 - 23:35 BST

Claim From Spain: Arsenal Fee For Nicolas Pepe Lower Than Reported

 




Arsenal are not set to pay as much as has been widely suggested for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, it has been claimed in Spain. 

The Gunners are closing in on the Ivory Coast international after agreeing a fee with Lille for his services.


 



They also appear to have beaten off competition from Serie A giants Napoli after offering vastly superior personal terms to the player and higher commission to his agents.

It has been widely claimed that Arsenal will pay a total of £72m for Pepe.

 


However, according to journalist Kike Marin of Spanish daily El Confidencial, Arsenal are not paying as much as has been suggested.


 


It is claimed that Arsenal can be confident of winning the race to sign Pepe, but a deal may still take time.

Pepe shone for Lille in Ligue 1 last season and has been widely tipped to move on from the French club this summer.

 


Arsenal were thought to be strapped for cash this summer, but landing Pepe would be a big statement of intent on the part of the Gunners.
 