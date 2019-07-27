XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/07/2019 - 22:38 BST

Crystal Palace, Fenerbahce and West Ham Target Yann M’Vila Hasn’t Asked For Move

 




Crystal Palace and West Ham United target Yann M'Vila has not asked to leave Saint-Etienne and remains happy at the Ligue 1 club. 

Fenerbahce have been trying to sign M'Vila and have put forward a lucrative proposal to tempt him to continue his career in Turkey.


 



It has been suggested that M'Vila could be looking to move on, with England still a lure for him after a spell on loan at Sunderland.

Both Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen on M'Vila and may offer him the opportunity to sample Premier League football once again.

 


However, M'Vila is not pushing to leave Saint-Etienne, according to Yahoo Sports France.


 


The midfielder has not asked to be allowed to seal a transfer this summer and remains happy at Saint-Etienne.

He only made the move to the club last year, heading back to France following a spell on the books in Russia at Rubin Kazan.

 


M'Vila has found his form back in the familiar environment of Ligue 1, but still may be on the move once again as clubs look to give the 29-year-old another opportunity to shine away from France.
 