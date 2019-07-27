XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/07/2019 - 22:47 BST

Early Premier League Window Closure May Mean Crystal Palace Blocking Striker Exit

 




Crystal Palace may have to block a move to China for Christian Benteke due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window, according to the Sun

Benteke has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park at points this summer, but just weeks before the window closes for Premier League clubs is still on the books.


 



He is now wanted by two Chinese clubs, whose agents have approached Crystal Palace about a deal.

The Eagles believe they may only be able to earn £15m by selling Benteke, but a bigger issue for the club is the lack of time in which to secure a replacement.

 


With the Premier League window closing on 8th August, weeks before any other transfer window shuts elsewhere in Europe, Crystal Palace would have little time to replace Benteke.


 


As a result it is claimed they may have to reject the proposals from China and keep Benteke at the club.

Benteke has entered the final year of his contract at the Eagles and could walk away for nothing next summer.

 


The former Liverpool striker scored just one goal in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last season, with injury disrupting his campaign.
 