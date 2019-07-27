Even More Will Be Expected of Me – Liverpool Star On New Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson believes he lived up to the expectations placed on him last season, but is sure even more will be expected in the upcoming campaign.



The Reds snapped up Robertson from Hull City two summers ago, but the defender was initially overlooked by Jurgen Klopp and had to wait for his chance to make a mark.













However, two seasons down the line, the "wee guy from Glasgow", as he called himself in a Twitter post after winning the Champions League in June, has firmly established himself as one of the Premier League's top left-backs.



The 25-year-old claimed 11 assists in the Premier League last term and was an important part of the Merseyside-based club's defence that leaked just 22 goals and kept 21 clean sheets.





Last weekend marked the second anniversary of the Scotsman's arrival at Liverpool and Robertson expressed his delight at meeting expectations, while being hopeful of continuing to do so when the new season commences.







"Last season was a big season for me because there was a bit more expectation on me at the start because of the six months I had previously; I feel I managed to deal with that", Robertson told Liverpool's official website.



“This season there’ll probably be even more.





"I just look to add to it, keep putting in good performances and keep contributing to the team, like the manager and coaching staff want me to do.”



Robertson has made 78 appearances for Liverpool so far and will hope to enter the three figures club over the course of next season.

