06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/07/2019 - 20:51 BST

Everton In Ongoing Talks For Arsenal Linked Moise Kean

 




Everton are in talks to sign Moise Kean, who has also been linked with Arsenal, from Italian champions Juventus, according to Sky Sports News

The Serie A giants have been mulling over what to do with the 19-year-old striker and Everton slapped in an enquiry about the striker earlier this summer.


 



Both Arsenal and Barcelona are also interested in Kean, but it is Everton who are pushing ahead in an attempt to nail down a deal with Juventus for the player.

It is claimed that Juventus have made clear to Everton they value Kean at the £36m mark.

 


The Serie A champions also want to make sure they retain some degree of control over Kean's future and want a buy-back clause to be inserted into any agreement for him to leave Turin.


 


Everton want to bring in a striker and it is claimed the talks with Juventus are ongoing.

The clock is ticking for the Toffees to be able to reach an agreement with Juventus which works for all parties, not least because of the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window early, while the transfer pressure would also apply to Arsenal if they choose to move.

 


Barcelona have until 2nd September to make signings.

Kean struggled for playing time at Juventus last season, but was handed a run of games near the end of the campaign and did not disappoint, scoring six goals in eleven league outings.
 