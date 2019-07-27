XRegister
06 October 2018

27/07/2019 - 12:58 BST

Everton Star Set For Medical On Sunday Or Monday, Exit Close

 




Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is poised to have a medical at Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday or Monday, as his move to the Parc des Princes races towards completion. 

PSG have agreed a fee of around €32m with Everton to snap up the 29-year-old, who they wanted to sign in the January transfer window earlier this year.


 



Gueye is now closing in on completing the move and, according to French radio station RMC, he should have his medical with the French champions on either Sunday or Monday.

Once the midfielder comes through the medical checks then he will sign a four-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

 


Everton have been keen to get a replacement for Gueye through the door and it remains to be seen if they secure his successor at Goodison Park before exchanging the final transfer documents to send him on his way.


 


Gueye also had interest from Manchester United.

However, the midfielder has his heart set on a return to France with PSG and the added temptation of playing in the Champions League next season.

 


Manchester United could not offer Gueye the opportunity of Champions League football and only have Europa League football on the agenda.
 