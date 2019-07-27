FC Porto Prepared To Be Flexible Over Newcastle and West Ham Target Moussa Marega

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto are prepared to be flexible to help Newcastle United and West Ham target Moussa Marega leave this summer.



The striker came close to leaving the Estadio do Dragao last summer when a proposed move to West Ham collapsed.













Marega has continuted to dream of a switch to the Premier League and West Ham are again back in the mix for his signature, though they have Newcastle for company.



The striker's release clause at Porto is set at the €40m mark, but according to Portuguese outlet Desporto Ao Minuto, the club are willing to be flexible.



It is claimed that Porto president Pinto da Costa is willing to knock €10m off the asking price and let Marega leave for €30m.







Porto would still rather keep the 28-year-old, but are aware of Marega's desire and will not stand in his way if an acceptable proposal arrives.



With the Premier League having chosen to shut its transfer window earlier than every other league in Europe the pressure is on Newcastle and West Ham if they do want to sign Marega.



The Mali international found the back of the net on 21 occasions for Porto last season, including an impressive six times in the Champions League.

